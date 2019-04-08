Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 8, 2019
April 8, 2019
April 8, 2019
Tencent launches early access WeGame X storefront internationally

April 8, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Tencent has followed through on its earlier plans to launch its digital PC game store WeGame internationally.

It’s a launch that comes as the conversation about competition between PC storefronts, particularly in regards to Steam and the Epic Games Store, is reaching new heights, though Tencent's entry, WeGame X, isn't a full launch quite yet.

On the English version of the WeGameX website (accessed from the drop-down menu in the upper right corner), Tencent notes that the 0.0.1 version up for download is an early access release.

According to a comment given to the website Abacus, the international WeGame X platform is “a product WeGame is testing to serve its global users” and the company hopes that, down the line, it will help to “bring more Chinese games overseas to cater to multiple gamer demographics.”

Tencent first announced plans to launch WeGame outside of China last summer, but had been quiet on that front since. Even still, the international release that popped up this month is notably an early access launch and still limited in features and catalog.

Currently, the store features 17 games, though not all up for sale have been localized for WeGame X’s international markets. The website also lists game-makers Deep Silver, Larian Studios, and Hello Games as “famous IP” that look to have games coming to the platform, and, later on down the page, offers an email address developers can contact for more information on the platform’s offerings. 

