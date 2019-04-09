Retro streaming platform picks up Arc System Works, SNK, others

Retro game streaming platform Antstream has already secured the rights to over 2,000 games from publishers like Codemasters, SNK, and Arc System Works.

Although the service, which is basically being pitched as the Netflix of retro games, is currently seeking funding through Kickstarter, it's already nabbed the rights to some popular franchises like Double Dragon, Fatal Fury: King of Fighters, Gridrunner, and Metal Slug.

It's notable to see another streaming service gain traction (with publishers, at least), and suggests the idea of a streaming-only game platform has been bolstered by the emergence of services and tech like Google Stadia and PolyStream.

For those curious about Antstream, the nascent platform will support multiple versions of the same game (C64, Arcade, Spectrum e.t.c.) and won't require any extra downloads after users have installed the Antstream app.

According to the company's Kickstarter page, Antstream will be supported on PC, Mac, Xbox One, and Android (with iOS to follow soon), and will give users the power to vote on which games are added via a community vote as new licensing rights are secured.

Right now, it's unclear how much an annual Antstream subscription will cost after the platform leaves early access, as the company is offering annual subscriptions at fixed prices of $60 and $70 for early Kickstarter backers across different tiers.

Those interested can find out more by checking out the Antstream website and Kickstarter campaign.