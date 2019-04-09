Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 9, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 9, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 9, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Retro streaming platform picks up Arc System Works, SNK, others

Retro streaming platform picks up Arc System Works, SNK, others

April 9, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
April 9, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Retro game streaming platform Antstream has already secured the rights to over 2,000 games from publishers like Codemasters, SNK, and Arc System Works. 

Although the service, which is basically being pitched as the Netflix of retro games, is currently seeking funding through Kickstarter, it's already nabbed the rights to some popular franchises like Double Dragon, Fatal Fury: King of Fighters, Gridrunner, and Metal Slug

It's notable to see another streaming service gain traction (with publishers, at least), and suggests the idea of a streaming-only game platform has been bolstered by the emergence of services and tech like Google Stadia and PolyStream

For those curious about Antstream, the nascent platform will support multiple versions of the same game (C64, Arcade, Spectrum e.t.c.) and won't require any extra downloads after users have installed the Antstream app. 

According to the company's Kickstarter page, Antstream will be supported on PC, Mac, Xbox One, and Android (with iOS to follow soon), and will give users the power to vote on which games are added via a community vote as new licensing rights are secured. 

Right now, it's unclear how much an annual Antstream subscription will cost after the platform leaves early access, as the company is offering annual subscriptions at fixed prices of $60 and $70 for early Kickstarter backers across different tiers. 

Those interested can find out more by checking out the Antstream website and Kickstarter campaign.

Related Jobs

The Savannah College of Art & Design
The Savannah College of Art & Design — Atlanta, Georgia, United States
[04.09.19]
Associate Chair of Graphic Design
The Savannah College of Art & Design
The Savannah College of Art & Design — Savannah, Georgia, United States
[04.09.19]
Associate Chair of Computer Art
The Savannah College of Art & Design
The Savannah College of Art & Design — Atlanta, Georgia, United States
[04.09.19]
Associate Dean of Academic Services (Digital Media and Entertainment Arts)
The Savannah College of Art & Design
The Savannah College of Art & Design — Savannah, Georgia, United States
[04.09.19]
Associate Chair of Interactive Design and Game Development


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Exploring the secret depths of Bubble Bobble's design
Video blog: Historians discuss Return of the Obra Dinn
Respawn accidentally turns on quitting penalty in Apex Legends
How playgrounds can inform multiplayer level design in video games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image