Black Desert franchise has crossed $1 billion in gross sales

Pearl Abyss' open world action MMORPG franchise Black Desert has surpassed $1 billion in gross sales in under four years.

The South Korean studio announced the news earlier today, and explained the series now has 18 million registered users in over 150 countries across PC, mobile and Xbox One.

Black Desert Online launched back in March 2016 and initially garnered attention for its insanely detailed character creation toolkit. The game then received a Remastered Edition update in 2018, which completely revamped its graphics and audio.

Pear Abyss claims it will now focus on expanding platform support for the franchise, which seems like a smart move given 30 percent of the series' core sales stemmed from the recently released mobile version.

"We're proud of what this achievement represents -- the hard work and dedication from our teams over the past four years and the support from a community of fans around the world," commented Pearl Abyss chief exec, Robin Jung.

"With over 30 percent of gross sales for Black Desert stemming from mobile platforms, which saw an initial release in Asia in the past year, we’re confident that sales are accelerating. Pearl Abyss is optimistic for the future of Black Desert, and we look forward to launching Black Desert Mobile globally by the end of the year."