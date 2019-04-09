Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 9, 2019
April 9, 2019
April 9, 2019
Fortnite un-features community build containing inappropriate imagery

April 9, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Console/PC, Social/Online

Epic Games introduced The Block, a showcase area in its battle royale map, to Fortnite back in 2018 as an in-game way to highlight the exemplary community creations made with the game’s then-new creative mode, but one featured build has been pulled from the showcase after users found some questionable content in one room.

It’s a very slight bump in the road for Epic’s push for more user-created content in its still mega-popular game Fortnite, and a reminder to other devs of the additional moderation needed when features that highlight user-made content are brought into the mix.

As spotted by Polygon, the Mysterious Mansion submission was removed shortly after it showed up in the showcase space and replaced with an older submission. That swap came after a Reddit user pointed out that an overturned chair and hanging rope in the basement of the mansion seemed to depict the scene of a suicide.

In an earlier version of the map shared by its creator FuryLeaks on Twitter the setup included a character model attached to the rope, but the version that briefly showed up on The Block depicted only the rope and overturned chair. 

Epic hasn’t made any sort of comment on this specific removal, though FuryLeaks shared what they say is a conversation with an Epic dev on Twitter about the map. 

