Chat with Falcon Age creative director Chandana Ekanayake at 3PM ET

Out this week, Falcon Age is a PSVR title from Seattle indie Outer Loop Games that's captured developers' imaginations thanks to its charming and standout human-falcon interaction mechanics. And beyond that, Outer Loop Games has sparked conversation among game developers by choosing to expand its difficulty options based on player feedback at events like PAX.

If you're curious about why a small studio might take on developing a game that plays on PSVR and normal PS4 consoles, you're in luck! Studio co-founder and creative director Chandana "Eka" Ekanayake is dropping by the GDC Twitch channel to discuss the making of Falcon Age starting at 3PM ET.

If you've got questions about making VR games, bird games, or anti-colonial games, be sure to drop by Twitch chat to ask them!