Get a job: Digital Extremes is hiring a PR Manager for Warframe

Location: Irvine, California

You are the PR ninja to our space ninjas in Warframe. You can whip up clever, on-point press materials in your sleep, you thrive on creating PR strategies that go beyond traditional media outreach and your lightning-quick problem-solving skills turn any crisis into an opportunity. You are ready to work on an internal PR team and prove your mettle in the creation and execution of killer marketing campaigns that incorporate all aspects of new age PR – social media, influencers, content marketing, and more. Your passion for PR matches that of our development team and you thrive in an environment that encourages initiative outside of a standard job description. You are a diehard gaming enthusiast, have an eagle-eye for detail, have established media relationships, and are always looking for new, innovative ways to engage customers.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

World-class PR : Work closely with the Marketing, Community and Development Departments to plan, produce and execute world-class strategic PR initiatives with the purpose of broadening the awareness of Warframe, its amazing community, and the company’s other products.

: Work closely with the Marketing, Community and Development Departments to plan, produce and execute world-class strategic PR initiatives with the purpose of broadening the awareness of Warframe, its amazing community, and the company’s other products. Video Game Media Relations : Serve as primary interface with the media and key influencers. Foster relationships with key media outlets to increase awareness of current company directed projects (i.e. Warframe, Survived By and other projects). Successfully pitch, secure and provide counsel to internal leadership for various press opportunities.

: Serve as primary interface with the media and key influencers. Foster relationships with key media outlets to increase awareness of current company directed projects (i.e. Warframe, Survived By and other projects). Successfully pitch, secure and provide counsel to internal leadership for various press opportunities. Corporate Media Relations : Work to establish strong corporate PR — primarily the writing and editing of corporate press releases, communications, and social and web presences. May also include assistance with obtaining speaking opportunities, panels and assisting with organization of gaming and corporate events.

: Work to establish strong corporate PR — primarily the writing and editing of corporate press releases, communications, and social and web presences. May also include assistance with obtaining speaking opportunities, panels and assisting with organization of gaming and corporate events. Messaging: Study the game at hand and dive extensively into the Dev’s team’s knowledge to understand key motivations for message development. Work with Marketing to fine-tune key messaging for the Warframe brand and establish processes for keeping brand messaging consistent across all marketing communication.

Study the game at hand and dive extensively into the Dev’s team’s knowledge to understand key motivations for message development. Work with Marketing to fine-tune key messaging for the Warframe brand and establish processes for keeping brand messaging consistent across all marketing communication. Planning and Management : Create annual PR plans to promote DE and its games. Organize, plan and staff media tours, interviews, etc. Organize giveaways with media. Manage PR agencies. Work with Marketing to drive strategy and presence at industry events including E3, GDC, Gamescom, and more.

: Create annual PR plans to promote DE and its games. Organize, plan and staff media tours, interviews, etc. Organize giveaways with media. Manage PR agencies. Work with Marketing to drive strategy and presence at industry events including E3, GDC, Gamescom, and more. Writing : Draft basic PR materials such as news announcements, press releases, fact sheets, website content, social media content, meeting notes, status reports, etc.

: Draft basic PR materials such as news announcements, press releases, fact sheets, website content, social media content, meeting notes, status reports, etc. Reporting : Develop quantitative and qualitative reporting for all communications & events activities.

: Develop quantitative and qualitative reporting for all communications & events activities. Database Management : Update and maintain the primary media database and continually build on it as new media is discovered.

: Update and maintain the primary media database and continually build on it as new media is discovered. Partnerships: Establish relationships with relevant third parties for cooperative marketing opportunities.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum 4+ years Public Relations or Marketing experience (internal or agency side)

Minimum 2+ years PR experience in the video game industry working with AAA titles and/or F2P with solid demonstrable gaming media relationships.

Minimum 2+ years direct management experience of fellow staff and/or agency outsourcing

BA in Communications, Marketing, Journalism or related field.

Exceptional problem solving skills under pressure while considering the big picture and not just quick fixes.

Strong verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills

Extremely detail-oriented, ultra-organized, quality-focused and driven to consistently meet tight deadlines

Specific experience in strategic planning, issues management, social media and internal communications

Strong team player, able to balance and blend various department needs and views into effective PR strategy and work with other teams to complement and support each other’s plans and objectives

Ability to objectively evaluate media, customer and community feedback and make appropriate recommendations and actions with a focus on player satisfaction

Experience in event planning, project management and cost-effective swag creation

Extensive knowledge of games and the game industry markets – including player audiences, genres, preferences and trends

A passionate gamer

