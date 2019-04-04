Video: Creating the visceral and compelling action of Devil May Cry 5

The Capcom team behind the Devil May Cry series demonstrated their understanding of what makes a solid action game through the series’ most recent release Devil May Cry 5, but what are the individual factors of that winning formula and how do they all come together to create a memorable experience?

That's what the Devil May Cry and Dragon’s Dogma director Hideaki Itsuno along with senior producer Michiteru Okabe and producer Matt Walker aim to explain to fellow game developers in their GDC 2019 talk "Devil May Cry 5: Creating a Standout Action Game." Using that latest game as an example of tried and true techniques, the three offer a look at the team’s development process, walking through how they work backward from player experience to create compelling and memorable gameplay.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.