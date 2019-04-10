Vampyr has surpassed 1 million sales in 10 months

Newsbrief: Dontnod Entertainment's otherworldly action role-playing game Vampyr has surpassed 1 million sales.

The title, which lets players experience the ups and downs of life as a bamboozled British bloodsucker, launched last June on PC, Xbox One and PS4, meaning it hit that milestone in around 10 months.

Dontnod co-produced Vampyr with the help of publisher Focus Home Entertainment, and the duo have now renewed their partnership to work on a new "ambitious" project following the game's success.