Survey: More teenagers are getting into video games because of Fortnite

The investment firm Piper Jaffray has published the Spring edition of its twice-yearly survey on teen spending, offering a look at trends found in the younger generation’s spending habits as far as things like food, clothing, and video games go.

The survey spoke with 8,000 US-based teenagers across multiple income levels, and found that, for the teenaged boys surveyed, around 14 percent of their overall yearly spending goes toward video games, making it the third most popular category for that group just behind food and clothing.

That’s the same percentage as last fall’s survey and about 3 percent higher than the multi-year average of 11 percent for that category. What’s interesting about this season’s results however is how Fortnite alone impacted the number of teens that said they were into video games altogether.

According to an excerpt from the report shared by Business Insider, “13 percent of teens said they will 'buy more other games' now that they play Fortnite, up from 7 percent in the fall.”

On top of that, 15 percent of the 8,000 teenagers surveyed said that they didn’t play video games of any sort before Fortnite ended up on their radar.