Get a job: Heart Machine is hiring a Quality Assurance Lead

April 10, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Production, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Quality Assurance Lead, Heart Machine

Location: Culver City, California

We’re looking for a details-oriented person to help keep us at our best - someone who can catch and address problems quickly and effectively, can communicate with anyone on the team to get results, and has a deep understanding of our production process. Come help us build better things!

Please see our most recent reveal of our new game here.

Your Role

  • Consistently playtest our levels and help keep builds updated and maintained.
  • Create and manage tasks while also identifying, tracking and addressing risks.
  • Keep a strong knowledge of our project - both design and scheduling - to support our process and find ways to improve it.
  • Establish and run project playtests.
  • Communicate with team members about process to support their role.

Requirements

  • Previous QA experience on games - at least 2 years on PC or console.
  • Experience with milestone tracking.
  • Knowledge and familiarity with Agile and Scrum development software and framework.
  • Strong reading, writing and spelling skills.
  • Strong technical aptitude.
  • A passion for games - third person action and platformer games particularly.
  • Ample experience with current generation of gaming consoles.
  • Excellent organizational skills.
  • Independently motivated.
  • Excellent communication skills and assertive attitude.
  • Authorized to work in the US.
  • Currently local to the Los Angeles area, or willing relocate.

Bonus

  • Any additional and related skills in games (illustration, modeling, writing, production).
  • Experience with Unreal 4.
  • Experience with other popular modern engines.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

