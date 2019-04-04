Get a job: Heart Machine is hiring a Quality Assurance Lead

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Culver City, California

We’re looking for a details-oriented person to help keep us at our best - someone who can catch and address problems quickly and effectively, can communicate with anyone on the team to get results, and has a deep understanding of our production process. Come help us build better things!

Your Role

Consistently playtest our levels and help keep builds updated and maintained.

Create and manage tasks while also identifying, tracking and addressing risks.

Keep a strong knowledge of our project - both design and scheduling - to support our process and find ways to improve it.

Establish and run project playtests.

Communicate with team members about process to support their role.

Requirements

Previous QA experience on games - at least 2 years on PC or console.

Experience with milestone tracking.

Knowledge and familiarity with Agile and Scrum development software and framework.

Strong reading, writing and spelling skills.

Strong technical aptitude.

A passion for games - third person action and platformer games particularly.

Ample experience with current generation of gaming consoles.

Excellent organizational skills.

Independently motivated.

Excellent communication skills and assertive attitude.

Authorized to work in the US.

Currently local to the Los Angeles area, or willing relocate.

Bonus

Any additional and related skills in games (illustration, modeling, writing, production).

Experience with Unreal 4.

Experience with other popular modern engines.

