Moonlighter sells 500,000 copies in less than a year

Newsbrief: Digital Sun’s two-in-one shop management sim and dungeon crawler Moonlighter has sold over 500,000 copies across all platforms.

It’s a milestone that comes a little under one year into the game’s lifespan. Moonlighter first hit PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May 2018, and later launched on Nintendo Switch.

Following the 500,000 sales announcement Digital Sun also announced new DLC due out this summer and that the game is headed to mobile before the end of 2019. However rather than a straight port, that coming release will be rebalanced and redesigned to better suit mobile screens and input.