Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 10, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 10, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 10, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Moonlighter sells 500,000 copies in less than a year

Moonlighter sells 500,000 copies in less than a year

April 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie

Newsbrief: Digital Sun’s two-in-one shop management sim and dungeon crawler Moonlighter has sold over 500,000 copies across all platforms. 

It’s a milestone that comes a little under one year into the game’s lifespan. Moonlighter first hit PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May 2018, and later launched on Nintendo Switch.

Following the 500,000 sales announcement Digital Sun also announced new DLC due out this summer and that the game is headed to mobile before the end of 2019. However rather than a straight port, that coming release will be rebalanced and redesigned to better suit mobile screens and input.

Related Jobs

Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[04.09.19]
Systems Programmer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[04.09.19]
Quality Assurance Lead
The Savannah College of Art & Design
The Savannah College of Art & Design — Savannah, Georgia, United States
[04.09.19]
Associate Chair of Computer Art
The Savannah College of Art & Design
The Savannah College of Art & Design — Savannah, Georgia, United States
[04.09.19]
Associate Chair of Interactive Design and Game Development


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How to effectively use procedural generation in games
Ubisoft CEO: Live games give devs a chance to refine rather than start from scratch
Don't Miss: Crafting the bizarre, off-kilter gameworld of Little Nightmares
PlayStation launches PSN ID change option, though not all games are supported


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image