Good Shepherd picks up majority stake in new studio, Artificer

Newsbrief: Good Shepherd Entertainment has invested in Artificer, a fledgling game development studio founded some of the devs behind the Good Shepherd-published games Hard West and Phantom Doctrine.

Terms of the agreement have not been shared publicly, but the deal sees Good Shepherd picking up a majority stake in the Warsaw-based game development studio.

Already, Artificer has over 30 developers on board including some veterans of the Call of Juarez and Dead Island games. The studio says that it aims to embrace “sustainable development” and work in a variety of genres, though it has yet to detail its first project.