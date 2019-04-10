Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 10, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 10, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 10, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Good Shepherd picks up majority stake in new studio, Artificer

Good Shepherd picks up majority stake in new studio, Artificer

April 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Good Shepherd Entertainment has invested in Artificer, a fledgling game development studio founded some of the devs behind the Good Shepherd-published games Hard West and Phantom Doctrine.

Terms of the agreement have not been shared publicly, but the deal sees Good Shepherd picking up a majority stake in the Warsaw-based game development studio.

Already, Artificer has over 30 developers on board including some veterans of the Call of Juarez and Dead Island games. The studio says that it aims to embrace “sustainable development” and work in a variety of genres, though it has yet to detail its first project.

Related Jobs

tinyBuild LLC
tinyBuild LLC — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.10.19]
Game Producer
Bradley University
Bradley University — Peoria, Illinois, United States
[04.10.19]
Instructor-in-Residence of Game Design
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[04.09.19]
Systems Programmer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[04.09.19]
Quality Assurance Lead


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How to effectively use procedural generation in games
Ubisoft CEO: Live games give devs a chance to refine rather than start from scratch
Don't Miss: Crafting the bizarre, off-kilter gameworld of Little Nightmares
PlayStation launches PSN ID change option, though not all games are supported


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image