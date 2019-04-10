Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 10, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 10, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 10, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Disruptor Beam plans to offer a mobile live ops platform to other devs

Disruptor Beam plans to offer a mobile live ops platform to other devs

April 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Newsbrief: Disruptor Beam, the mobile game developer behind the likes of Game of Thrones Ascent and Star Trek Timelines, has announced that it’ll be commercializing a live operations platform it calls the Disruptor Engine.

It’s a move only lightly mentioned in a recent press release from the company, but one that will see the Disruptor Engine tools opened up for the use of external developers, though the studio has yet to offer information on pricing or a timeline on its release quite yet.

Disruptor Beam describes the tool as a platform for operating live mobile games and says that it offers devs a way to pursue more efficient development and monetization through the platform’s commerce, identity, social, analytics, and live operations capabilities. 

“Over the past several years Disruptor Beam has made substantial investments in our game platform, which has led to dramatic improvements in our time-to-market and ability to operate games profitably,” reads a statement from Disruptor Beam CEO and founder Jon Radoff. “We are now ready to start turning those investments into solutions for others looking for an advantage in launching and operating mobile games.”

Related Jobs

Pixel Pool
Pixel Pool — Portland, Oregon, United States
[04.05.19]
Software Developer (Unreal Engine 4, Blueprint, C++)
4L Games
4L Games — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[04.05.19]
Game Producer
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[04.04.19]
Art Director
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[04.04.19]
[Vietnam] Senior FX Artist (Unity)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How to effectively use procedural generation in games
Disruptor Beam plans to offer a mobile live ops platform to other devs
Moonlighter sells 500,000 copies in less than a year
Ubisoft CEO: Live games give devs a chance to refine rather than start from scratch


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image