Disruptor Beam plans to offer a mobile live ops platform to other devs

Newsbrief: Disruptor Beam, the mobile game developer behind the likes of Game of Thrones Ascent and Star Trek Timelines, has announced that it’ll be commercializing a live operations platform it calls the Disruptor Engine.

It’s a move only lightly mentioned in a recent press release from the company, but one that will see the Disruptor Engine tools opened up for the use of external developers, though the studio has yet to offer information on pricing or a timeline on its release quite yet.

Disruptor Beam describes the tool as a platform for operating live mobile games and says that it offers devs a way to pursue more efficient development and monetization through the platform’s commerce, identity, social, analytics, and live operations capabilities.

“Over the past several years Disruptor Beam has made substantial investments in our game platform, which has led to dramatic improvements in our time-to-market and ability to operate games profitably,” reads a statement from Disruptor Beam CEO and founder Jon Radoff. “We are now ready to start turning those investments into solutions for others looking for an advantage in launching and operating mobile games.”