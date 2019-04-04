Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 10, 2019
Video: Embracing change on the road to reinventing God of War

April 10, 2019 | By Staff
April 10, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Production, Video, Vault

(Alert for photosensitive viewers: Cory's presentation includes white flashes on slide transitions. The first one occurs approximately 6 minutes into this talk. Please be aware when watching.)

Sony Santa Monica's God of War was a departure from previous entries in the series, both in tone and world. But change on any level is never a simple or straightforward thing, especially in game development.

In this talk from GDC 2019, creative director Cory Barlog discusses the journey the team at Sony Santa Monica took to reinvent God of War and the special honor and responsibility that creating a different, better, and truly more memorable experience brought with it. 

He walks through the development of the game, starting from those earliest moments when the realization struck that changes had to be made to every aspect of the latest game in the long-running series, and through the countless gut-wrenching failures and joyfully sweet successes experienced on the road to release.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

