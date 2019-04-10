Watch Falcon Age's lead dev break down the making of this bird-tastic tale

This week, Outer Loop Games' latest title Falcon Age took flight on PS4 and PSVR, capturing the attention of developers with beautiful falcon gifs and a unique style of gameplay meant to bridge the gap for VR and non-VR players.

Today on the GDC Twitch channel, lead developer and Outer Loop Games co-founder Chandana "Eka" Ekanayake dropped by for a conversation about the making of Falcon Age that you can now watch in the video above! Ekanayke was kind enough to discuss his vision for an anti-colonial story and how classic design lessons from Disneyland can help developers trying to break new ground in VR.

