April 10, 2019
Watch Falcon Age's lead dev break down the making of this bird-tastic tale

April 10, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Design, Business/Marketing, Video

This week, Outer Loop Games' latest title Falcon Age took flight on PS4 and PSVR, capturing the attention of developers with beautiful falcon gifs and a unique style of gameplay meant to bridge the gap for VR and non-VR players. 

Today on the GDC Twitch channel, lead developer and Outer Loop Games co-founder Chandana "Eka" Ekanayake dropped by for a conversation about the making of Falcon Age that you can now watch in the video above! Ekanayke was kind enough to discuss his vision for an anti-colonial story and how classic design lessons from Disneyland can help developers trying to break new ground in VR. 

If you're looking for more interviews with game developers talking about their craft, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel. 

