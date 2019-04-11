Sony will start replacing offensive PSN IDs with temporary placeholders

Yesterday, Sony finally made it possible for players to change their Playstation Network ID, and now the company has implemented another change that'll see inappropriate PSN IDs automatically replaced.

From now on, any PSN ID that violates the PSN terms of service will be swapped out for a temporary placeholder ID that reads 'TempXXXX.'

It's notable news given Sony used to ban PSN users outright for the offense, and the change will likely save the console maker and PlayStation owners a lot of hassle in the long-run.

Detailing how the system works, Sony explained that PSN users who've decided to change their ID only for it to be flagged as inappropriate should be able to resolve the issue by reverting back to their original PSN name.

If, however, a user's original online ID has been changed to 'Temp,' they'll need to spend a bit more time choosing an entirely new name that's a little less risqué.

You can find out more about the new system by checking out the FAQ over on the PlayStation website.