Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony will start replacing offensive PSN IDs with temporary placeholders

Sony will start replacing offensive PSN IDs with temporary placeholders

April 11, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
April 11, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Yesterday, Sony finally made it possible for players to change their Playstation Network ID, and now the company has implemented another change that'll see inappropriate PSN IDs automatically replaced.

From now on, any PSN ID that violates the PSN terms of service will be swapped out for a temporary placeholder ID that reads 'TempXXXX.'  

It's notable news given Sony used to ban PSN users outright for the offense, and the change will likely save the console maker and PlayStation owners a lot of hassle in the long-run. 

Detailing how the system works, Sony explained that PSN users who've decided to change their ID only for it to be flagged as inappropriate should be able to resolve the issue by reverting back to their original PSN name. 

If, however, a user's original online ID has been changed to 'Temp,' they'll need to spend a bit more time choosing an entirely new name that's a little less risqué. 

You can find out more about the new system by checking out the FAQ over on the PlayStation website.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[04.11.19]
Lead Combat Designer (m/f/d)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[04.11.19]
Senior 3D Artist (m/f/d)
tinyBuild LLC
tinyBuild LLC — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.10.19]
Game Producer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[04.09.19]
Systems Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

An inside look at Wargroove's wicked design choices
How to effectively use procedural generation in games
Disruptor Beam plans to offer a mobile live ops platform to other devs
Moonlighter sells 500,000 copies in less than a year


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image