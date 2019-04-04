Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice sold 2 million copies in under 2 weeks

April 11, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Newsbrief: FromSoftware’s latest release Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has already surpassed 2 million sold worldwide, a milestone publisher Activision says the game hit less than 10 days after its March 22 launch.

That figure comes from Activision and FromSoftware’s own internal sales estimates and includes copies sold worldwide across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

In a press release, the publisher notes that Sekiro has performed well on all platforms and managed a sizable following on the streaming platform Twitch in the process.

