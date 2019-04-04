Get a job: TinyBuild is hiring a Game Producer

Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 11, 2019 | By Staff
More: Production, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Game Producer, TinyBuild

Location: Bellevue, Washington

TinyBuild, LLC is looking for an experienced Game Producer to join tinyBuild’s Publishing Team in downtown Bellevue. As a Game Producer, you will be responsible for working with partners, developers and stakeholders to guide the life cycle of games up until release. The main focus will be in leading the development process and managing multiple stakeholders - internally and externally. A successful candidate will have a hands-on approach, be comfortable working with a team, international partners (yay, timezones!), little supervision and have excellent organizational and communication skills. You’ll be working in a constantly evolving, chaotic, and exciting environment that adapts to the industry in real time.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Manage the life cycle of the game up to release. Sometimes you’ll be working on games that are almost ready to ship and just need to be ported to consoles & mobile, other times it’ll be taking a concept, seeing it through production and all the way to release.
  • Manage the release process on all platforms. Experience in consoles, mobile, and PC game launches is a plus. Shipping any game is a plus, really.
  • Work with game developers and internal producers to assist in removing obstacles and potential bottlenecks to prevent delays. A great producer will foresee dependencies and eliminate them before they become bottlenecks.
  • Serve as point of contact between internal and external partners, and be on top of things.

Qualifications:

  • BA/BS preferred
  • Degree in Computer Science or Engineering is a plus.
  • Minimum of 3 years of related experience.
  • Knowledgeable of the game development process.
  • Exceptional written, oral, and organizational ability. You need to self-organize and make critical decisions.
  • Ability to work in a fast paced environment with little supervision.
  • You need to have the ability to learn new skills on the fly. Be that video editing, photoshop, GIF creation, etc. All producers on the team are expected to wear many hats, and pick up hard skills fast.
  • A passion for gaming. We’re all a group of gamers. Part of the interview is a co-op or pvp match with the CEO in a game of your choice.


Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO
Salary: Depends on Experience

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

