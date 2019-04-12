Respawn and Infinity Ward co-founder Jason West has joined Epic Games

Epic Games has made a notable hire in the form of Respawn and Infinity Ward co-founder Jason West.

According to The Game Awards creator and journalist Geoff Keighley, Epic brought in West around a month ago to help the company scale up its own internal development efforts. (Update: Speaking to Variety, Epic has since confirmed Keighley's original report.)

As you'll no doubt recall, Epic has been busy of late, opening its own Steam rival called the Epic Games Store and filling it with a variety of big-name exclusives like Borderlands 3, Metro: Exodus, and Control.

It's unclear whether West will be working on existing projects like Fortnite, or new games that could be used to expand the Epic Games Store growing list of exclusives.

For those of you wondering why West left Respawn in the first place, the one-time Call of Duty overseer departed back in 2010 to spend more time with his family, and before that was fired from Activision for alleged subordination.