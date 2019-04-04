Get a job: Paradox Tectonic, Sucker Punch Productions, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

4L Games is looking for a Game Producer to join us. This person will be passionate about the Video Game industry and will work within a fast-paced environment, managing the team and ultimately will be responsible for the timely delivery and final quality of a thrilling stealth game developed for consoles.

Location: Berkley, California

Paradox Tectonic Development Studio is looking to hire a dedicated and passionate Senior Console / Graphics Programmer to join the tech team in San Francisco / Bay Area.

In this role, you will work to develop and champion the graphical look of a brand new IP and help optimize performance on the various platforms (Windows, Mac, Xbox One, PS4). You will work closely with the Art Director to achieve the target look and with the game team to achieve an optimal framerate. Furthermore, you will also play a crucial role in bringing our titles to as many users as possible by developing support for different operating systems and distribution platforms.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Sucker Punch is currently looking for a passionate UI Artist for our upcoming project. You must be capable of adapting your style to Ghost while creating and designing features. The ideal candidate will have a desire to create UI that is highly functional, easy to use, and of course beautiful to look at!

Location: Torrance, California​

XSEED Games is looking for a full- time Community Coordinator to join our team. The Community Coordinator’s primary responsibility is to support executing marketing initiatives with the objectives of maintaining and growing player base in every game title community. This is an entry to mid- level position and industry experience is preferred.

Location: Seattle, Washington

Giant Enemy Crab is looking for a full-time Gameplay Engineer to work on its upcoming session-based multiplayer FPS Due Process. This role is looking for a dev with 3 or more years of experience using C# or other C based languages, an understanding of architectural design patterns, and proven experience writing highly-scalable code with tests. Strong Unity experience and experience or interest in playing multiplayer FPS of MilSim games are plusses as well.