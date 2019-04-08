Xbox exec: Game streaming competitors like Stadia lack content

Microsoft hasn’t been shy about the advantage it says its experience with Xbox gives it in the world of cloud-based game streaming services, even as competitors like Google’s recently announced Stadia enter the ring.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Xbox chief marketing officer Mark Nichols said that while other emerging platforms have things going for them, they lack the content to get ahead.

“Emerging competitors like Google have a cloud infrastructure, a community with YouTube, but they don’t have the content,” Nichols told the Telegraph.

The idea that content will make or break an emerging streaming service isn’t a new point of view from Microsoft by any means. The company has its own xCloud streaming service in the works, and has said before that its experience with the game industry gives the company a leg up.

“We have a structural position in that we have both a console business as well as a PC business, which happens to be bigger than the console business when it comes to gaming,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said earlier this year. Nadella said similar things about the company’s experience with Xbox Live and the synergy between its Xbox and Windows video game businesses as well.