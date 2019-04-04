Video: Practical advice for saving video game history before it's too late

Most games won’t ever be reprinted and, with major ROM websites facing down the legal teams of large game companies, game preservationists argue that the current state of commercial video game preservation is abysmal.

But there’s something you can do, no matter your profession, to make sure video game history isn’t lost to the sands of time, explains Digital Eclipse’s Frank Cifaldi in his talk on game preservation from GDC 2019. Cifaldi offers general advice on how to contribute to the preservation of video game history, as well as tips for developers looking to reprint classic games on how to ensure that those reprinted titles best represent their original releases.

