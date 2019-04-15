Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Report: Fresh disc-less Xbox One S leaks suggests pricing shake up

April 15, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Microsoft's rumored disc-less Xbox One S will retail for €229.99 in Europe, according to a recent leak from German website WinFuture. 

Given the original Xbox One S is currently retailing for less than that -- you can pick one up for €199.99 on amazon.de, for instance --  it seems likely that Microsoft will cut the price of the disc-based console in the weeks ahead. 

Previous leaks have indicated the new digital console will be called the 'Xbox One S All-Digital Edition,' and will launch on May 7, 2019. 

It's also been reported that the device will come with a 1TB hard drive, and will be bundled with popular titles like Sea of Thieves, and Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 -- though it won't include a Game Pass subscription. 

Packaging designs (shown below) posted by WinFuture also seem to confirm that the All-Digital Edition will look exactly like the Xbox One S, barring obvious changes such as the removal of its disc drive and eject button. 

