April 15, 2019
April 15, 2019
April 15, 2019
Report: Apple willing to spend over $500 million bringing games to Arcade

April 15, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

Apple is willing to spend "hundreds of millions" of dollars to fill out its Apple Arcade premium game subscription service with quality titles. 

As reported by the Financial Times, which claims to have spoken with multiple sources familiar with the matter, the iPhone maker will "likely" splash out over $500 million to create a tantalizing portfolio of top-notch mobile games. 

It's a hefty sum that shows just how is serious Apple is about Arcade, specifically when it comes to attracting top-tier talent from around the games industry. 

The company is also apparently offering perks to developers that agree to timed exclusivity deals, and has already agreed to spend "several" million dollars on individual titles. 

Naturally, that doesn't mean Apple will be dropping millions on every single game, and Gamasutra sources have confirmed that some have received significantly less funding than others. 

Apple Arcade was first announced back in March, and is due to launch this fall in over 150 countries and regions. 

Apple has yet to confirm how much the service will cost, but we do know the company is already working with big names like Konami, PlatinumGames, Sega, Annapurna Interactive, Gameloft, Devolver Digital to bring games to the platform.

