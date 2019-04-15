Superhot VR has out-earned the original Superhot

Superhot VR has sold over 800,000 copies across all VR platforms, a milestone that comes around a little over 2 years after the VR game’s first launch.

That’s a sizable milestone for any VR title, and it's also one that comes with the news that Superhot VR has out-earned its non-VR predecessor in terms of revenue.

Superhot VR first emerged as a timed Oculus Rift exclusive in late 2016 before launching for other VR platforms like the HTC Vive, PlayStation VR and Windows Mixed Reality in early 2017. On top of that, the game has already been announced as a launch title for Oculus’ upcoming standalone VR headset, the Oculus Quest.

While there’s no platform-by-platform breakdown on how Superhot VR has performed through the years, the game was just recently included on PlayStation’s roundup of the best-selling PlayStation VR games in 2018, right behind Beat Saber and Job Simulator.