Hajime Tabata's first post-Square Enix project is a licensed Paralympics game

April 15, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Final Fantasy XV director and JP Games founder Hajime Tabata has detailed his next project, a RPG called The Pegasus Dream Tour inspired by and created in partnership with the Paralympic Games.

The game marks Tabata’s first project since he departed Square Enix last year and founded JP Games. At the time, Tabata noted his departure was in pursuit of a project he described as his “next challenge after Final Fantasy XV.

Tabata says in a statement that the studio aims to “represent the wonders that are unique to Paralympic sports” through the upcoming RPG.

“With this video game, we want to contribute to the future growth of the Paralympic Games, not just as a sporting event, but as entertainment as well, with contents that we hope will have lasting value in the future,” said Tabata. 

The Pegasus Dream Tour itself is being created through a partnership with the International Paralympic Committee, a partnership that the organization hopes will boost interest in the upcoming 2020 Paralympic Games.

