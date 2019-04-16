Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Former IGDA executive director Jen MacLean joins Amazon Game Tech

Former IGDA executive director Jen MacLean joins Amazon Game Tech

April 16, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 16, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Jen MacLean, the former executive director of the IGDA, has joined up with Amazon Game Tech to serve as the company’s new head of worldwide business development for small and mid-sized developers.

In a blog post announcing her new position, MacLean explains this sees her in charge of working with smaller studios to apply Amazon’s varying suite of developer tools to their own projects.

MacLean notes that she sees her new position as “helping smaller studios innovate” by linking them up with Amazon-owned services like AWS, GameLift, and others to aid with building, launching, and marketing games.

It’s an announcement that comes a little over a week after MacLean announced that she was resigning from her role at the IGDA, a position she held for nearly two years in both an interim and, soon after, official capacity. Before that, she had spent over a year as the IGDA Foundation’s managing director. She officially ended her time with the IGDA on April 14.

"The IGDA and IGDA foundation focus on helping game developers around the world build sustainable, fulfilling careers and creating a game development community that is welcoming to, and inclusive of, every person who wants to make games," said MacLean in a statement. "This opportunity on the Amazon Game Team is a great way to support those goals with the most customer-focused company in tech, and to provide game developers with the products and services they need to be successful at every phase of product development and player relationship."

