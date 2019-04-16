Chat with the lead developers of Heaven's Vault at 5PM ET

Heaven's Vault, the latest game from British narrative game powerhouse Inkle, has finally been released! You may recall how Inkle's previous game 80 Days managed to sweep the world thanks to an incredible interactive narrative structure and its strong support on mobile devices.

Now, Inkle has a new expedition game, one where you navigate interactive conversations like the ones in 80 Days and teach yourself an ancient language to solve an ancient mystery. To mark the game's release, Jon Ingold and Joseph Humfrey are dropping by the GDC Twitch channel to answer your questions about the making of this archeological mystery experience.

You can ask your questions in Twitch chat, or just hang out and learn more about the making of Heaven's Vault! And if you'd like more chances to chat with notable game developers, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.