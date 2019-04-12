Get a job: Remedy Entertainment is hiring a Senior Concept Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Quantum Break, Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Death Rally and one of the leading independent game studios in the world is looking for a Senior Concept Artist to help communicate and define the visual design of the game worlds for the next generation of Remedy games.

Responsibilities

You will support the art direction and production design of the game world from its environments, to the objects and characters that inhabit it.

Research and develop your concepts to support and communicate the design philosophy.

Follow deadlines and plan your own work accordingly.

Communicate effectively with other team members.

Requirements and qualifications

4+ years of experience as a concept artist in the game industry.

A portfolio that demonstrates excellent skills in creating compelling imagery with a considered design approach

Strong ability for and approach to broad research and exploration process in design development

Foundation skills in traditional drawing and painting and use of Photoshop

Eye for composition, lighting, color and value

Ability to work with critical feedback and review of work

Positive attitude to improving, researching and learning productive techniques for improving concept quality and process

The ideal candidate will also have

Interest for military aesthetics

Understanding of game production processes

Ability to visualize work in a 3D package

What is in it for you?

Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable.

Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else.

You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system.

We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions.

Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable.

