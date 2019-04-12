Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 15, 2019
April 15, 2019
April 15, 2019
Video: Creating a living open world for Assassin's Creed Odyssey

April 15, 2019 | By Staff
More: Design, Production, Video, Vault

Ancient Greece marked the largest world ever created for an Assassin's Creed game, and one that saw the Ubisoft team behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey faced with some unique challenges throughout its development. 

In this GDC 2019 talk, world director Benjamin Hall and art director Thierry Dansereau share their personal thoughts, perspectives, and challenges faced throughout the creation of Odyssey's ancient Greece, running through the world-building philosophies that made it possible to create a living, breathing recreation of a place that no longer exists.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

