Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 16, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 16, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 16, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The source code for Infocom's classic text adventures is now on Github

The source code for Infocom's classic text adventures is now on Github

April 16, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
April 16, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Design, Production

The entire source code for a huge array of Infocom text adventures and interactive stories is now available on Github, thanks to historian and archivist Jason Scott

There are 45 code repositories in total, spanning a variety of popular titles including The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Zork, Planetfall, Sorcerer, and Nord and Bert.

It's notable news for those interested in preserving and safeguarding video game history, and Scott hopes the repositories will serve as an educational time-capsule for game developers and fans alike. 

Although the code itself is written in ZIL (Zork Implementation Language), which will probably seem foreign to most, Scott has posted a handy instruction manual that should help make it more legible.

The only downside to the story is that Activision, which purchased Infocom in 1986, still owns the company IP, meaning it could eventually clamp down and halt Scott's preservation efforts.  

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.16.19]
Mobile Software Engineer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[04.15.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[04.15.19]
Gameplay Engineer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Baltimore, Maryland, United States
[04.15.19]
Server Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Sony teases next-gen PlayStation specs in new interview
The new grammar of television (and games): Lessons from an avocado
Managing your game dev career, from early to late stages
Blog: A postmortem for Das Geisterschiff


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image