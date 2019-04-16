Capcom debuts its own classic system, a $260 plug-n-play home arcade

Capcom has announced the Capcom Home Arcade, a plug-n-play duo of arcade sticks that come with a handful of classic Capcom arcade games.

Other long-running game makers like Nintendo and PlayStation have released their own plug-n-play collections of nostalgic games in recent years, but Capcom’s entry is a little different than its predecessors, partly due to the fact that it's set to retail for €229.99, or around $260.

While other classic consoles have taken to miniaturizing the looks of the original machines, Capcom’s system is a sizable, over-two-feet-long panel modeled after Capcom’s logo. Overall, 16 games are included in the system including the likes of Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo, Ghouls'n Ghosts, and Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors.

The company notes that care was taken in the emulation process to offer an “authentic and accurate arcade experience.” As such, the games included on the system are all from original Capcom Play System (CPS1 and CPS2) arcade ROMS and that emulation is handled by FB Alpha.

Capcom looks to be leading with authenticity for everything from emulation to the construction of the arcade sticks themselves, but the setup also includes new features like built-in wifi and access to online leaderboards for the included arcade games as well.