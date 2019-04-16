The Sims 4 is getting mouse and keyboard support on consoles

Publisher Electronic Arts has detailed a new patch for the console versions of The Sims 4 that bring mouse and keyboard support to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

It’s becoming less rare for console games to officially support the mouse and keyboard control setup typically favored by PC-based players, and The Sims 4’s new support for those devices continues to close the gap between the console and PC versions of the game.

The update detailed on EA’s website today means that players are able to connect any supported mouse and keyboard directly to their systems. There are options for sensitivity or handed-ness as well built into each system's device options menu, but basic functionality should be as simple as plugging the devices in and starting the game.

Both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 offer support for mouse and keyboard play, though the call on if a game will support the option is left up to developers. While mouse and keyboard support is a natural fit for a series like The Sims, other games, namely those with a competitive spin like the cross-platform Fortnite, have balancing issues to consider when deciding how different controller options factor into play.

Still, the option has become so popular for developers and players that companies like Razer have rolled out mouse and keyboard sets specifically designed for use on console.