Video: A classic game postmortem of Panzer Dragoon

While the first Panzer Dragoon game was created 25 years ago, the developers behind that classic Sega Saturn title believe that the lessons they learned working and struggling with the then-cutting-edge system can still be put to use by developers today.

Yukio Futatsugi and Kentaro Yoshida, two of the minds behind the Panzer Dragoon series, sat down at GDC 2019 to walk through the development of three games in the series, including the original and the rarely discussed Panzer Dragoon Zwei and Panzer Dragoon Saga.

It's an hour-long talk that walks though the concepts and art design of the Sega Saturn games as well as conversations about the thought process that went into planning the world's unique atmosphere, decisions that influenced the art style for the dragons, and what they had intended to create when first setting out to create an unusual shooting game that combines dragons and homing lasers.

