Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 16, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 16, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 16, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: A classic game postmortem of Panzer Dragoon

April 16, 2019 | By Staff
April 16, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Art, Design, Production, Video, Vault

While the first Panzer Dragoon game was created 25 years ago, the developers behind that classic Sega Saturn title believe that the lessons they learned working and struggling with the then-cutting-edge system can still be put to use by developers today.

Yukio Futatsugi and Kentaro Yoshida, two of the minds behind the Panzer Dragoon series, sat down at GDC 2019 to walk through the development of three games in the series, including the original and the rarely discussed Panzer Dragoon Zwei and Panzer Dragoon Saga.

It's an hour-long talk that walks though the concepts and art design of the Sega Saturn games as well as conversations about the thought process that went into planning the world's unique atmosphere, decisions that influenced the art style for the dragons, and what they had intended to create when first setting out to create an unusual shooting game that combines dragons and homing lasers.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.16.19]
Mobile Software Engineer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[04.15.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[04.15.19]
Gameplay Engineer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Baltimore, Maryland, United States
[04.15.19]
Server Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Sony teases next-gen PlayStation specs in new interview
Xbox merges Live Gold and Game Pass under Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Rocket League halts loot box use in Belgium and the Netherlands
Aiming for affordability, Xbox announces the Xbox One S All Digital Edition


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image