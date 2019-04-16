Watch the lead devs of Inkle crack open Heaven's Vault

Heaven's Vault, the ambitious, archeological adventure cooked up by 80 Days developer Inkle, has finally launched on Steam and consoles. It's a unique game with an entire hidden language to unlock set in a nebulous future civilization that's surrounded by thousands of years of history.

To mark the game's release, lead developers and Inkle co-founders Jon Ingold and Joe Humphrey dropped by the GDC Twitch channel earlier today for a chat about the making of Heaven's Vault. It proved to be an insightful look into the writing (and tooling!) that helped the game come to life.

If you're curious about the making of Heaven's Vault, you can now watch the full conversation with Ingold and Humphries in the video above. And for more developer interviews, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.