New GameStop promotion will allow full-price game refunds within 48 hours of launch

GameStop is launching a new promotion called "Guaranteed to Love it" that'll let people return games within 48 hours of launch for a full refund in store credit.

As spotted by Twitter user Cheap Ass Gamer and later confirmed by Polygon, the first game to make use of the offer will be SIE Bend Studio's zombie survival game Days Gone for PlayStation 4, which is due to hit shelves on April 26.

Overall, it's an interesting move that'll help set GameStop apart from other retailers while generating plenty of goodwill with consumers, who'll now be able to reclaim their dollars by completing a game in super-quick time.

"True to our core promise, today’s announcement is a testament that GameStop is committed to giving power to the players," reads a GameStop statement. "Our 'Guaranteed to Love It' trade promotion offers our customers the peace and mind of buying video games inside our retail stores at no risk, beginning with Days Gone next week."

Oh, and in case you're considering taking up GameStop's offer, it's worth pointing out that the promotion will only apply to the standard version of Days Gone -- so no refunds on pricey limited and collectors editions -- and you'll need to keep your receipt.