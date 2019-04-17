Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 17, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 17, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 17, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

New GameStop promotion will allow full-price game refunds within 48 hours of launch

New GameStop promotion will allow full-price game refunds within 48 hours of launch

April 17, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
April 17, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

GameStop is launching a new promotion called "Guaranteed to Love it" that'll let people return games within 48 hours of launch for a full refund in store credit. 

As spotted by Twitter user Cheap Ass Gamer and later confirmed by Polygon, the first game to make use of the offer will be SIE Bend Studio's zombie survival game Days Gone for PlayStation 4, which is due to hit shelves on April 26.

Overall, it's an interesting move that'll help set GameStop apart from other retailers while generating plenty of goodwill with consumers, who'll now be able to reclaim their dollars by completing a game in super-quick time. 

"True to our core promise, today’s announcement is a testament that GameStop is committed to giving power to the players," reads a GameStop statement. "Our 'Guaranteed to Love It' trade promotion offers our customers the peace and mind of buying video games inside our retail stores at no risk, beginning with Days Gone next week."

Oh, and in case you're considering taking up GameStop's offer, it's worth pointing out that the promotion will only apply to the standard version of Days Gone -- so no refunds on pricey limited and collectors editions -- and you'll need to keep your receipt.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[04.17.19]
Senior Sound Designer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[04.16.19]
Systems Programmer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[04.16.19]
Quality Assurance Lead
War Drum Studios
War Drum Studios — Gainesville, Florida, United States
[04.16.19]
3D Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Inkle developed its own ancient language for Heaven's Vault
Sony teases next-gen PlayStation specs in new interview
Xbox merges Live Gold and Game Pass under Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Rocket League halts loot box use in Belgium and the Netherlands


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image