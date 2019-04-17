Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Ubisoft pledges over $500,000 to Notre-Dame restoration efforts

April 17, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
French developer-publisher Ubisoft will donate €500,000 ($565,000) to help with the restoration and reconstruction of the historic Notre-Dame Cathedral, which was tragically damaged when a fire broke out on Monday evening. 

To celebrate the monument, which has stood tall since construction finished centuries ago in 1345, Ubisoft will also be giving away the PC version of Assassin's Creed Unity for free via Uplay. 

The game features a faithful recreation of Notre-Dame, and Ubisoft hopes the week-long promotion will allow those unfamiliar with the architectural marvel to soak in its (digital) splendor.

"When we created Assassin's Creed Unity, we developed an even closer connection with this incredible city and its landmarks -- one of the most notable elements of the game was the extraordinary recreation of Notre-Dame," explained the studio.

"Video games can enable us to explore places in ways we never could have otherwise imagined. We hope, with this small gesture, we can provide everyone an opportunity to appreciate our virtual homage to this monumental piece of architecture."

