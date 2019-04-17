Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 17, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 17, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 17, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Trion Worlds is shutting down Atlas Reactor this summer

Trion Worlds is shutting down Atlas Reactor this summer

April 17, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 17, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Trion Worlds’ free-to-play strategy game Atlas Reactor is closing down in just a couple months’ time.

The developer made the announcement on the game’s website today, noting that costs now outweigh income for the 2016 release and that “the game can no longer sustain itself.”

Current plans see the game remaining online until June 28, but Trion Worlds notes that that could be subject to change.

“Despite the support of this great group of fans, Atlas Reactor never grew big enough to fund its continued development,” said Trion’s former chief product manager (and current development VP at Trion parent company Gamigo) Mervin Lee Kwai. “It’s a shame to see this chapter come to a close, but perhaps we’ll have a chance to revisit the innovative spirit of Atlas in the future.”

Already, Trion Worlds has halted the real-money sale of in-game items, rolled out new ways to acquire items that previously required premium currency, and increased rates for XP and in-game currency gain.

Related Jobs

Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[04.16.19]
Systems Programmer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[04.16.19]
Quality Assurance Lead
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[04.16.19]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[04.16.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Inkle developed its own ancient language for Heaven's Vault
Ubisoft pledges over $500,000 to Notre-Dame restoration efforts
Blog: Showing and announcing We Are The Caretakers at the same time
Sony teases next-gen PlayStation specs in new interview


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image