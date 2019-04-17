Trion Worlds is shutting down Atlas Reactor this summer

Trion Worlds’ free-to-play strategy game Atlas Reactor is closing down in just a couple months’ time.

The developer made the announcement on the game’s website today, noting that costs now outweigh income for the 2016 release and that “the game can no longer sustain itself.”

Current plans see the game remaining online until June 28, but Trion Worlds notes that that could be subject to change.

“Despite the support of this great group of fans, Atlas Reactor never grew big enough to fund its continued development,” said Trion’s former chief product manager (and current development VP at Trion parent company Gamigo) Mervin Lee Kwai. “It’s a shame to see this chapter come to a close, but perhaps we’ll have a chance to revisit the innovative spirit of Atlas in the future.”

Already, Trion Worlds has halted the real-money sale of in-game items, rolled out new ways to acquire items that previously required premium currency, and increased rates for XP and in-game currency gain.