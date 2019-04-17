Google opens its Indie Games Accelerator to mobile devs across 37 countries

Google has brought its Indie Games Accelerator initiative back for 2019 and is expanding the program's reach for its second year.

This year, the Indie Games Accelerator is open to mobile developers from 37 countries including India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand, Egypt, Guatemala, and more across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

It’s a notable expansion from the eight countries included in the program last year, and one that Google says aims to help more mobile developers “achieve their full potential” on the company’s mobile platform Google Play.

The Indie Games Accelerator itself offers selected mobile developers access, including travel and accommodations, to two mentorship programs based out of its Google Asia HQ in Singapore, and other resources. Submissions are open now, and interested developers have until May 19 to apply.

The full list of countries included in this year’s Indie Games Accelerator program, as well as details on how to apply, can be found on Google’s developer portal.