Get a job: War Drum Studios is hiring a 3D Artist

April 17, 2019 | By Staff
3D ArtistWar Drum Studios

Location: Gainesville, Florida

War Drum Studios is seeking a 3D Artist to create detailed 3D models and high-resolution environment materials. In this position, you will work directly with our Art Lead to develop an efficient work flow of modeling, texturing, and lighting assets for an Unreal Engine 4 game. Your work will encompass environment models and props, as well as materials and textures work. The ideal candidate is proficient in creating and working with art assets in multiple game engines, including but not limited to Unreal Engine 4.

Responsibilities:

  • Create 3D models and realistic materials for a variety of in game objects in varying styles
  • Preparing materials and shaders to achieve the best possible quality
  • Modify and improve upon existing game assets
  • Maintain consistent style under the direction of the Art Lead
  • Participate and contribute creatively in art team discussions, critiques and game development ideas
  • Maintain the production pipeline and meeting deadline

Job Requirements

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Art, Animation or related field
  • A portfolio which demonstrates excellent 3D modeling skills and range of style
  • Understanding of modern materials and shaders
  • Proficient in Autodesk Maya and Adobe Photoshop
  • Texturing experience (2D, PBR)
  • Strong understanding of lighting, composition, color theory, atmosphere, materials and textures.
  • Ability to work well with teammates and autonomously
  • Excellent communication skills, both written & verbal
  • Detail-oriented & extremely well-organized
  • Relocation to Gainesville, FL – this position is not remote

Good to Have

  • Previous work with Unreal Engine 4
  • Knowledge of industry standard software such as Substance or SpeedTree
  • Previous experience working on an AAA title

Interested? Apply now.

