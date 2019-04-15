Get a job: War Drum Studios is hiring a 3D Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Gainesville, Florida

War Drum Studios is seeking a 3D Artist to create detailed 3D models and high-resolution environment materials. In this position, you will work directly with our Art Lead to develop an efficient work flow of modeling, texturing, and lighting assets for an Unreal Engine 4 game. Your work will encompass environment models and props, as well as materials and textures work. The ideal candidate is proficient in creating and working with art assets in multiple game engines, including but not limited to Unreal Engine 4.

Responsibilities:

Create 3D models and realistic materials for a variety of in game objects in varying styles

Preparing materials and shaders to achieve the best possible quality

Modify and improve upon existing game assets

Maintain consistent style under the direction of the Art Lead

Participate and contribute creatively in art team discussions, critiques and game development ideas

Maintain the production pipeline and meeting deadline

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Art, Animation or related field

A portfolio which demonstrates excellent 3D modeling skills and range of style

Understanding of modern materials and shaders

Proficient in Autodesk Maya and Adobe Photoshop

Texturing experience (2D, PBR)

Strong understanding of lighting, composition, color theory, atmosphere, materials and textures.

Ability to work well with teammates and autonomously

Excellent communication skills, both written & verbal

Detail-oriented & extremely well-organized

Relocation to Gainesville, FL – this position is not remote

Good to Have

Previous work with Unreal Engine 4

Knowledge of industry standard software such as Substance or SpeedTree

Previous experience working on an AAA title

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.