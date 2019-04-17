Kickstarter's games category surpasses $1 billion in pledges

Kickstarter’s games category has surpassed $1 billion in pledges, a milestone hit roughly a decade into the crowdfunding platform's life.

It is worth noting that the $1 billion figure includes both video games and tabletop games, and Kickstarter’s blog post on the milestone unfortunately doesn’t include a deeper numbers breakdown.

All in all, that $1 billion in pledges is spread across 17,000 funded games projects, and was paid up by more than 3.2 million backers.

The post does call out a handful of notable video game campaigns across the years, including the Banner Saga ($723,886 pledged), Darkest Dungeon ($313,337 pledged), and Shovel Knight ($311,502 pledged).

By the end of 2018, the games category had just hit $946 million in pledges so this means that 2019 has seen around $54 million in just these early months.

According to data from Ico Partners however, the bulk of game-related pledges in just 2018 were directed at board games, not video games. Successful tabletop projects saw $165.3 million in pledges last year, compared to only $15.8 million for video game projects.