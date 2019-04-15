Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Steps for building a game's community from scratch

April 17, 2019 | By Staff
A strong community is a good thing for any game to have, but getting one off the ground is sometimes easier said than done. In this Game Discoverability Day talk from GDC 2019, No More Robots director (and former Gamasutra editor) Mike Rose offers developers advice on how to build up your game’s community from nothing. 

It’s a talk that builds on his experience creating communities on Discord for No More Robots-published games like Descenders and Not Tonight, and one that aims to give developers steps for both building a community and keeping those community members entertained and excited through the launch of a game.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

