Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Nintendo and Tencent gain approval to bring the Switch to China

Report: Nintendo and Tencent gain approval to bring the Switch to China

April 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
April 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Nintendo and Tencent have joined forces in an attempt to bring the Switch to China, and the pair are making significant headway.

As reported by Reuters, Chinese tech giant Tencent recently received approval from regulator in the southern province of Guangdong to distribute the Switch and a test version of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe in the country. 

The Chinese video game market is currently the largest and most lucrative in the world, making this a big victory for both companies. According to "people familiar with the matter," the Guangdong approval will eventually lead to the Switch being sold nationwide, although no timeframe for the rollout was given. 

“Launching the Nintendo Switch in China is a massive opportunity for both Nintendo and Tencent,” said Newzoo analyst Gu Tianyi, explaining the significance of the news to Reuters.

“What sets Nintendo apart [from competitors like Sony and Microsoft] it that its intellectual property roster -- including Mario, Zelda, and Pokemon -- is already extremely popular in the market. What’s more, the mobile aspect of the Switch is a great fit for China’s mobile-first culture."

Nintendo's new partner Tencent was one of the companies affected by China's recent licensing freeze, which saw the new State Administration of Press and Publication halt approvals in an attempt to weed out games that didn’t abide by the government’s values.

The freeze prevented companies big and small from launching their games in China, and created a massive approvals backlog that regulators have only recently begun to wade through.

Fortunately for Tencent, test versions of games like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe can be distributed without a license, meaning it can effectively skip the queue (for now).

Related Jobs

Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[04.18.19]
Lead Combat Designer (m/f/d)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[04.18.19]
Senior 3D Artist (m/f/d)
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.17.19]
Senior Producer
tinyBuild LLC
tinyBuild LLC — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.17.19]
Game Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Lights in the dark: How Ashen's design sets it apart from other 'Soulslikes'
How Inkle developed its own ancient language for Heaven's Vault
AbleGamers opens Accessible.Games, a dev portal for accessibility info
Google opens its Indie Games Accelerator to mobile devs across 37 countries


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image