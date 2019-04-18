Report: Cheaper Switch model will focus on portability

Newsbrief: A new report from Nikkei (via Gematsu) claims Nintendo's rumored cut-price Switch will be designed with portability in mind, but will still be compatible with the console's television dock.

It's a tidbit that adds an extra layer of intrigue to The Wall Street Journal's recent report, which suggested Nintendo was developing two new Switch consoles: a premium model for those looking to upgrade, and a stripped-back device that might eventually replace the 3DS.

Unlike The WSJ, which wrote that both consoles would launch this summer, Nikkei claims the cheaper model will be unveiled this fall, and that meaningful work on the "next-gen" upgrade has yet to start.

"The next-generation device is a full model change of the current hardware" explained a Nikkei source, before adding "it's not clear who will lead creation of the concept."