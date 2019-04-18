Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Cheaper Switch model will focus on portability

Report: Cheaper Switch model will focus on portability

April 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
April 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: A new report from Nikkei (via Gematsu) claims Nintendo's rumored cut-price Switch will be designed with portability in mind, but will still be compatible with the console's television dock. 

It's a tidbit that adds an extra layer of intrigue to The Wall Street Journal's recent report, which suggested Nintendo was developing two new Switch consoles: a premium model for those looking to upgrade, and a stripped-back device that might eventually replace the 3DS. 

Unlike The WSJ, which wrote that both consoles would launch this summer, Nikkei claims the cheaper model will be unveiled this fall, and that meaningful work on the "next-gen" upgrade has yet to start.

"The next-generation device is a full model change of the current hardware" explained a Nikkei source, before adding "it's not clear who will lead creation of the concept."

Related Jobs

Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[04.18.19]
Lead Combat Designer (m/f/d)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[04.18.19]
Senior 3D Artist (m/f/d)
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.17.19]
Senior Producer
tinyBuild LLC
tinyBuild LLC — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.17.19]
Game Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Lights in the dark: How Ashen's design sets it apart from other 'Soulslikes'
How Inkle developed its own ancient language for Heaven's Vault
Nintendo and Tencent gain approval to bring the Switch to China
Kickstarter's games category surpasses $1 billion in pledges


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image