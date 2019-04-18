Iraq parliament votes to ban Fortnite and Battlegrounds

The Iraq parliament has voted to ban a number of notable online games including Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds as a result of their "negative" influence.

As noted by Reuters, the government believes there are no place for the battle royale titles, which ask players to eliminate each other in a last-man-standing fight to the death, in a country that's been plagued by so much war and conflict.

"[We have made this decision] due to the negative effects caused by some electronic games on the health, culture, and security of Iraqi society, including societal and moral threats to children and youth."

The news doesn't seem to have gone down too well, however, with people lambasting the government on social media for focusing on a non-issue while many citizens are forced to struggle without basic utilities like water and power.

The decision in Iraq comes shortly after Battlegrounds was banned in Nepal, with officials in the South Asian country also expressing concern at the game's violent content and negative influence.