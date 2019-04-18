Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Iraq parliament votes to ban Fortnite and Battlegrounds

Iraq parliament votes to ban Fortnite and Battlegrounds

April 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
April 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Iraq parliament has voted to ban a number of notable online games including Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds as a result of their "negative" influence. 

As noted by Reuters, the government believes there are no place for the battle royale titles, which ask players to eliminate each other in a last-man-standing fight to the death, in a country that's been plagued by so much war and conflict. 

"[We have made this decision] due to the negative effects caused by some electronic games on the health, culture, and security of Iraqi society, including societal and moral threats to children and youth."

The news doesn't seem to have gone down too well, however, with people lambasting the government on social media for focusing on a non-issue while many citizens are forced to struggle without basic utilities like water and power.

The decision in Iraq comes shortly after Battlegrounds was banned in Nepal, with officials in the South Asian country also expressing concern at the game's violent content and negative influence.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[04.18.19]
Lead Combat Designer (m/f/d)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[04.18.19]
Senior 3D Artist (m/f/d)
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.17.19]
Senior Producer
tinyBuild LLC
tinyBuild LLC — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.17.19]
Game Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Lights in the dark: How Ashen's design sets it apart from other 'Soulslikes'
How Inkle developed its own ancient language for Heaven's Vault
Nintendo and Tencent gain approval to bring the Switch to China
Kickstarter's games category surpasses $1 billion in pledges


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image