Freshly founded All-in Games set to publish Daymare: 1998 , Paradise Lost

April 18, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
All-in Games, a new game publisher based out of Krakow, Poland, has signed 16 games including the likes of PolyAmorous’ Paradise Lost and CookieByte’s Fort Triumph.

The company was founded by Tomasz Majewski last year and aims to arm devs with the organization, hiring, nad legal resources while also giving them the opportunity to actively participate in marketing planning and execution process.

To that end, the company says it’s raised a production and marketing budget of €10 million (roughly $11.2 million) and is still actively interested in signing new developers, particularly those with production budgets in the range of $500,000 to $2 million.

So far, All-in Games is working with devs on 16 projects, a handful of which are due out this year. On top of that, the company notes that it working with developers from Poland, Israel, Italy, and more on upcoming games.

