Burnout Paradise 's online servers are shutting down after 11 years

Burnout Paradise's online servers are shutting down after 11 years

April 18, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 18, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Criterion Games is shutting down the servers for its 2008 game Burnout Paradise, a decision that affects the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC versions of the game.

A loss of online support is an inevitability for games with online features, but not many make it as long as Criterion's Burnout Paradise. It’s a move the developer announced on Twitter earlier today, and one that comes 11 and a half years after the game first launched.

The official cutoff point is August 1, 2019. Following that, the game’s offline features will still function as normal but players won’t be able to access any of the online content, including in-game cars and challenges only available through online play.

Since the game is one of many Xbox 360 supported by the Xbox One’s backward compatibility feature, that version of the game will lose its online services as well. However Burnout Paradise Remastered, released last year for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, isn’t included in the shutdown and will continue to feature online play. 

