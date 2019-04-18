Game Informer Australia closed down in wake of GameStop cuts

Newsbrief: Game Informer Australia has been closed down as a result of cost-cutting measures from its parent company EB Games.

The long-running magazine’s editor David Milner tweeted the news earlier today, noting that the closure is the result of EB Games parent GameStop’s unsuccessful and recently abandoned attempts at finding a buyer for the entire company.

That search had been a months-long affair, but GameStop ended its plans to sell in January after being unable to offer financing terms that would be appealing to a prospective buyer.

Moving forward, the company will instead publish the United States version of Game Informer in Australia.

The magazine itself ran for 10 years and published 113 issues across that decade. Milner notes in his tweet that the magazine’s readership was up 19 percent year over year but “recent ad sales, however, did not really reflect this.”