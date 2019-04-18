Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Game Informer Australia closed down in wake of GameStop cuts

Game Informer Australia closed down in wake of GameStop cuts

April 18, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 18, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Game Informer Australia has been closed down as a result of cost-cutting measures from its parent company EB Games.

The long-running magazine’s editor David Milner tweeted the news earlier today, noting that the closure is the result of EB Games parent GameStop’s unsuccessful and recently abandoned attempts at finding a buyer for the entire company. 

That search had been a months-long affair, but GameStop ended its plans to sell in January after being unable to offer financing terms that would be appealing to a prospective buyer.

Moving forward, the company will instead publish the United States version of Game Informer in Australia. 

The magazine itself ran for 10 years and published 113 issues across that decade. Milner notes in his tweet that the magazine’s readership was up 19 percent year over year but “recent ad sales, however, did not really reflect this.”

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.18.19]
Associate Outsourcing Artist
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[04.18.19]
Lead Combat Designer (m/f/d)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[04.18.19]
Senior 3D Artist (m/f/d)
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.17.19]
Senior Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Lights in the dark: How Ashen's design sets it apart from other 'Soulslikes'
Burnout Paradise's online servers are shutting down after 11 years
How Inkle developed its own ancient language for Heaven's Vault
Nintendo and Tencent gain approval to bring the Switch to China


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image