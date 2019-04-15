Get a job: Deep Silver Fishlabs is hiring a Lead Combat Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Hamburg, Germany

You will be leading a small Combat Design team that is working on a state-of-the-art 3D SciFi game in a positive and productive environment. Your team consists of Game Designers and Programmers who all share one common goal: To create an outstanding gaming experience on consoles and PC with thrilling combat encounters that will leave the players having to make strategic decisions and act fast.

Mission Briefing

Work as part of the design team and take responsibility for features, systems, and content.

Provide mentoring and feedback to other designers and report to directors.

Collaborate with the other department leads to ensure productive communication and problem solving between disciplines.

Work with production to assist and provide feedback on high-level plans and schedules.

Gather and provide effective and constructive feedback to the creative staff, providing suggestions and solutions for improvement when applicable.

Skillset

7+ years of experience in core gameplay design roles

Demonstrated ability to communicate design vision and to align that vision with internal partners and an intended audience

Exceptional ability to conceptualize, pitch, and implement game systems and features using various tools, technology, and visual language

Ability to direct, collaborate, and speak critically on gameplay systems, art, and content development

Collaborative and progressive thinker capable of inspiring large teams toward a unified goal

A clear understanding of the creative and game development processes

Able to work creatively in a demanding team environment

Absolute passion for playing and making computer games

Remain current on industry trends including new game genres, new game design methods, and techniques, and trending audiovisual excellence



Bonus Skills

5+ years of experience in combat design roles

Experience managing, and/or mentoring others

Additional experience such as in coding, level design, UI, art and/or audio

Mission Support

We are just as passionate about our games as we are about their creators (could that be you?!). Your job comes with personal responsibility, freedom and short decision-making routes. And most importantly - A motivated, international team full of fellow games.

The studio is located in a bright, modern office, right in the center of Hamburg. With a selection of benefits for all our staff including discounted gym membership, fresh fruit and a variety of free drinks. A healthy work-life balance is important to you? For us too! That's why we are also awarded as a family-friendly workplace. Coming from abroad? No problem! We also offer relocation packages.

