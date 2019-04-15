Video: Procedurally creating Manhattan for Marvel's Spider-Man

Efficiently managing the scope and implementation of procedural systems is tricky business, but Insomniac Games did just that during development of its 2018 open-world hit Marvel's Spider-Man.

At GDC 2019 earlier this year, Insomniac's David Santiago gave attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the open world pipeline of Marvel's Spider-Man, showcasing how each procedural system was originally designed to support iterations and dependencies.

Of course, the reality of producing a "procedurally-authored open world" that also looks like real-life Manhattan provided a larger set of tasks than the team had anticipated. Insomniac's resulting procedural systems were used to author, modify and monitor much more content than planned, and in his talk (now available to watch for free on the official GDC YouTube channel) Santiago explained how the anticipated and unforeseen challenges became success stories and have laid a road-map for future projects.

